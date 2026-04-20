Watch: TVK Chief Vijay Blesses Newly Married Couple During Tamil Nadu Election Campaign

A video of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay blessing a newly married couple during campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections has surfaced. He greeted the couple in an emotional moment as they joined him on top of his campaign van during a poll rally.

The video shows the newly married couple, dressed in wedding outfits with garlands around their necks, excitedly greeting Vijay with folded hands. In the clip, the overwhelmed bride and groom were seen kissing Vijay’s hands and touching his feet as the actor smiled and blessed them.

The groom also hugged Vijay. The actor then raised the groom’s hand in a triumphant gesture before bidding the couple goodbye. A crowd of supporters can be seen waving the TVK flag.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vijay will contest the polls against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidates R.D. Sekar in Perambur and Inigo S. Irudayaraj in Trichy East.

The Perambur seat was historically considered a bastion of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) until 2016. R.D. Sekar has represented the seat since winning a by-election in 2019.

In his affidavit, Vijay declared total assets worth Rs 615 crore, including movable assets of Rs 405 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 210 crore.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tamil Nadu will go for polls on April 23 and the counting will take place on May 4.