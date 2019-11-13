Watch: The Kunal Kamra and Narendra Modi mashup to SRK's Fan that is going viral

Imagine Prime Minister Narendra Modi and well known stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra starring in their very own music video.

Well, for the internet nothing is beyond the realm of possibility and now such a thing does indeed exist.

Kamra has posted a video on Twitter that has the internet in splits. Posted less than an hour ago, it already has over a thousand retweets and has garnered over 35 thousand views so far.

The video, made by persons unknown, is a mashup of scenes featuring Prime Minister Modi and others featuring Kamra.

While PM Modi's footage is from various sources including LSTV and social media videos posted by the leader, Kamra's face has been superimposed onto other people in a comic fashion. All this, against the musical backdrop of the "Jabra Song" from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fan.

Watch the video below: