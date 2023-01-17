WATCH: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son caught hitting, kicking & abusing student

A video of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar' son allegedly assaulting a student has gone viral. The police has registered case against him on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

In the video of the incident, Bandi's son is seen hitting, kicking and abusing a student. As he goes on hitting the students, we can hear people surrounding him laugh at it.

Bandi Sanjay’s son is very Violent !

This is Unlawful pic.twitter.com/Nv9Bcn3X6H — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) January 17, 2023

Assaulted for "misbehaving" with the sister of his friend

As per sources, Kumar's son who is an engineering first-year student beat up a fellow student on the premises of a private educational institute for "misbehaving" with the sister of his friend.

Based on the complaint given by the Head of the Disciplinary Committee of the institute, an FIR was registered against Kumar's son at Dundigal police station under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, a senior police official told PTI.

Further investigations were on.

(With PTI inputs)