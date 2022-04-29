WATCH: Tata Motors unveil concept EV 'Avinya'

Tata Motors' Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) announced the ‘Avinya concept’ on Friday. The concept vehicle is based on GEN 3 architecture. The name ‘Avinya’ is derived from the Sanskrit which means innovation.

According to Tata Motors, the Avinya concept is a stride towards the next generation of electric vehicles by Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM).

Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors PVs and Passenger Electric Mobility said that the Generation 3 architecture will look at increasing the range of over 500 km.

During the launch, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Motors, said, “While making the Avinya Concept a reality, the central idea was to offer a mobility solution like no other. A state-of-the-art software on wheels that is well designed, sustainable and reduces the planet’s carbon footprint. Green Mobility is at the nucleus of TPEM, and the Acinya Concept is the perfect reflection of what the company stands for - a creation that will not only accelerate the adoption of EVs but also lead this movement.”

The concept introduces a new categorization of mobility with extra comfort room and is packed with new technology, softwares and artificial intelligence.

The electric vehicle will be introduced in the market by 2025.Salient Features:

Pure EV GEN 3 Architecture offers a concept with a flexible design while boasting of next-generation connectivity.

Advanced driver assistance systems and enhanced performance and efficiency.

Lightweight and optimized structure. Enabled appropriate stiffness, helps minimize the overall mass, leading to good weight management.

The battery used will support an ultra-fast charge capability, in line with the infrastructure evolution, pumping a minimum 500 km range in under 30 minutes.

On the exterior front, it offers a wide sporty stance, a low and sleek roofline and enough ground clearance to match an urban SUV.

Each of the four seats in the Avinya comes fitted with its own soundbar integrated into the headrest.

It also comes with sporty 'Butterfly doors' feature

