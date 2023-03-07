WATCH: Tamil Nadu migrant labour behind spreading fake news wanted to become popular & create unrest; held |

The Tamil Nadu police has identified the culprit behind spreading fake news around attack on Bihar migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu. A man named Manoj Yadav has been identified and taken into custody after probe found that a video was created by him for gaining popularity and to create unrest among the migrant workers, the police confirmed.

In the video released by the Tamil Nadu police, the man accepted that he has been living in Tamil Nadu for the past 25 years, and his friends released the video online to become famous. Although in the earlier video where he claimed abuse, his friends stood beside him not uttering a single word.

Watch video here:

Culprit & his friends hail from Jharkhand

The culprit Manoj Yadav, a resident of Jharkhand along with his friends, created a video as if they are beaten up by Tamil people, and acted as if they were facing lot of problems at their work place. These migrant workers reside at Maraimalai Nagar area.

In the video, Yadav requested the Government of Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand to help them return to their native places. Tambaram city police investigated into this and found out that the video was created by Manoj for gaining popularity and to create unrest among the migrant workers.

Bihar Delegation's visit to state

A Bihar government delegation visiting Tamil Nadu earlier confirmed that viral videos claiming Bihari migrants were being targeted in the southern state were fake and there was a deliberate attempt to spread enmity. The videos had caused panic among Hindi-speaking migrant workers for weeks, with some even leaving Tamil Nadu fearing attacks.

The social media messages, which had been circulating on platforms such as WhatsApp, claimed that Bihari labourers were being attacked in the state. However, officials in Tamil Nadu, including fact-checkers, the police, and other state officials, had previously made it clear that the incidents either did not take place in the state or were unrelated entirely.

