Watch: Stones thrown at former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's house by protesters over reservation

Dramatic visuals have emerged showing a massive demonstration and stone-pelting outside the home of BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Karntaka’s Shimoga district on Monday.

In a video posted on Twitter, a large number of people belonging to the Banjara community can be seen pushing and going past police barricades, as they protest against the Karnataka government’s recent decision on reservation for Scheduled Castes.

Protesters attempt to enter Yediyurappa’s residence

Reports also suggest that a few protesters attempted to enter Yediyurappa’s residence and threw stones at his residence, breaking window panes.

As per news reports, police restored to baton-charge to disperse the agitated crowd and imposed section 144 in Shikaripur area to bring the situation under control. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar visited the town to take stock of the situation.

What is government’s recent decision on reservation for Scheduled Castes?

The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in the state has recommended to the Central government a new break up of the reservation for Scheduled Castes in education and jobs.

As per the recommendation out of the 17% reservation for the SC community, , 6% be earmarked for Scheduled Castes (left), 5.5 per cent for Scheduled Castes (right), 4.5 per cent for "touchables" and 1% for others.

The sub-classification of Scheduled Caste reservations in Karnataka was taken on the basis of a report by the AJ Sadashiva Commission which was constituted by the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) in 2005.

Banjara community’s leaders are of the opinion that the government’s recommendation is not in their favour and thus it should be withdrawn.