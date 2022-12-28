WATCH: St. Mary's Church vandalised in Mysuru, money, donation box stolen; case registered

According to the police, unidentified individuals vandalised a church in Mysuru, Karnataka, on Tuesday. They also damaged the church's statue of the infant Jesus and stole money from the donation box.
Two days after Christmas, St. Mary's Church in Mysuru's Periyapatna was vandalised.
To track down the suspects who are fugitives, numerous police teams have been formed.
To help identify the suspect, police are also checking the CCTV footage that was recorded on the church's property.
At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, a member of the church staff noticed the damage and promptly called the pastor. According to the police, the attackers shattered the church's back door to get inside.
"We are scouting for clues from the CCTV footage recorded by nearby cameras. Prima Facie looks like it is theft, as they have made away with money, and also with one collection box that was placed outside the church," said Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police, Mysuru, as per NDTV.
