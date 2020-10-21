Watch: Slippers thrown at Tejashwi Yadav during election rally in Bihar's Aurangabad

Patna: An unidentified person threw slippers at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during his rally in Aurangabad on Tuesday.
A video of this incident also went viral wherein a slipper missed the target first time with a very short distance. While his supporters looked for the person who hurled it, another landed on his lap.
The person was not identified as there was a huge gathering. The supporters of Tejashwi Yadav, however, pointed out that the slippers were thrown right from front of the stage. Tejashwi Yadav addressed nine rally on Tuesday.
