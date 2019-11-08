Watch: Shocking footage of Delhi lawyers attacking Delhi DCP North Monika Bhardwaj

A PTI report also says that a woman officer was allegedly harassed during the Tis Hazari court complex clashes and a loaded pistol of a woman constable has been missing since the violence last week.

Police are probing both the cases and efforts are on to trace the missing 9mm pistol. In the Saturday clashes, at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured. CCTV camera footage is being examined and appropriate legal action will be taken in the woman officer's case. In one of the many videos that surfaced following the incident, lawyers are seen purportedly harassing the woman officer, who is flanked by other police personnel and trying to control a group of lawyers.