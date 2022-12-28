WATCH: Sant Kabir Nagar Police in UP refutes media reports claiming SI's lack of knowledge on loading gun; releases demo video

WATCH: Sant Kabir Police in UP refutes media reports claiming SI's lack of knowledge in loading a gun; releases demo video | Twitter video grab

In a viral video of a police sub-inspector at the Kotwali Khalilabad police station in Uttar Pradesh is seen being laughed at for failing to properly load and fire a rifle during a surprise inspection.

The incident has been widely reported by many media houses after which the Sant Kabir Nagar police has released a statement clarifying on the wrong reports.

RK Bhardwaj, the Inspector-general of police was conducting an inspection of the Sant Kabir Nagar Police station when he asked a sub-inspector to demonstrate how to load the rifle. During the demonstration by the sub-inspector, he inserted a bullet through the rifle's hose. The IGP and other inspecting officials were seen laughing at him after he said that the motive of firing, the way he fired, was to control a crowd and not hurt anyone.

Police station clarifies on viral video

A demo on using the riot rifle was also uploaded by the Sant Nagar Police in the tweet. The police station statement goes on to tell that the riot gun is loaded both ways, i.e. through its muzzle and the loading chamber.

