WATCH: Movie style gold heist in Rajasthan; 24kg gold looted

Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 07:22 PM IST
Udaipur Gold Heist | Photo: Screen grab

A loot was reported at the Mannapuram Gold Loan office in Udaipur. Five armed miscreants barged into the office Monday morning and looted 24 kg of gold and Rs 11 lakh cash.

The incident took place in the Sundarwas area of Udaipur. The miscreants were wearing masks. They entered at 9.22 am and left after looting at 9.45 am.

The company had kept a GPS tracker in the box in which the gold ornaments were kept, but it was taken out and thrown away by the tech-savvy robbers so that it could not be traced.

ASP City Chandrasheel Thakur said that there is a Manappuram Gold Loan office on Sundarvas Main Road. On Monday morning, at least five youths who came on a bike entered the store and looted 24 kg of gold ornaments and Rs 11 lakh cash by pointing a gun at the store employees.

According to the police, all five had pistols and the robbery was carried out in 23 minutes.

The ASP informed that blockades have been put across the district to ban the robbers. The police are also scanning multiple CCTV footage in search of the accused. A case has been filed and further investigation into the matter is underway, informed the ASP.

