WATCH: Rahul Gandhi skips northeast poll campaign, seen skiing in J&K's Gulmarg

Immediately following the conclusion of the first phase of the Parliament's budget session, Rahul Gandhi travelled back to Jammu & Kashmir.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, was spotted skiing in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Wednesday, barely one day before the Tripura Assembly elections, after skipping election campaigning in the Northeast. Rahul Gandhi could be seen skiing expertly in Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, in images and videos posted on social media.

Immediately following the conclusion of the first phase of the Parliament's budget session, Rahul Gandhi travelled back to Jammu & Kashmir. The Congress leader was encircled by his security as tourists flocked to the location to meet him while on a personal visit to J-K.

article-image

Gandhi had visited Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month

Earlier this month, Gandhi visited Jammu and Kashmir for the final part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which ended in Srinagar with a flag-raising ceremony at the Congress office. At Lal Chowk, he had flured the Tricolor to signal the end of the Yatra.

article-image

Tripura Elections

His visit coincides with the elections for the 60-member Tripura Assembly, which will be held today.

Rahul Gandhi and other prominent members of the Congress were noticeably absent from the Tripura campaign as well as the two other states, Meghalaya and Nagaland, which will hold elections on February 27.

