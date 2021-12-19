Watch: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi visits Golden Temple in Amritsar, assures SIT probe over incident

A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe an alleged desecration attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The visit comes amidst an unfortunate incident in which a man was beaten to death in an altercation by angry devotees after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday.

Speaking about the incident, the chief minister appealed to the people of Punjab to respect and protect the religious centres and advised to maintain harmony. He assured them that a probe has been set and it will conducted.

"We appeal to the people of the State to respect & protect the religious centers of all religions, maintain communal harmony. It might be that some bad elements are causing this as Assembly elections are nearing. Our agencies are conducting a probe," news agency ANI quoted saying Channi.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe an alleged desecration attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar even as police are trying to ascertain the identity of the man, who was beaten to death after the incident.

Notably, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa held a meeting in Amritsar with the deputy commissioner, the police commissioner, the inspector general of police (border range), the Amritsar Rural SSP and other officials after the incident.

He said an SIT has been constituted under the deputy commissioner of police (law and order), which would submit its report in two days.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday condemned the alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple in Amritsar and said that all angles of the incident are being investigated and things would be clear soon.

An FIR, under sections 295A and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed against an unknown accused, for the deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings and attempt to murder.

A youth was killed after he was beaten by enraged 'sangat and sewadars' at Amritsar's Golden Temple for allegedly trying to sabotage the religious services after he barged into the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine during the recital of 'Rehras Sahib' on Saturday.

According to the police, the youth, aged 24-25, was seen jumping over a railing inside the Golden Temple during the Rehraas Sahib Paath (evening prayers). He then allegedly picked up the sword kept in front of the Guru Granth Sahib inside the reserved area which is only open to Granthi Sikhs.

(with agency inputs)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 06:08 PM IST