WATCH: PM Modi speaks on upcoming Assembly polls, Ferozepur security breach, farm laws, and more - Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge victorious and form governments with an absolute majority in all the five poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur.

In an exclusive interview to news agency ANI, the PM said, "I have seen in all states that there is the inclination towards the BJP and we will win the elections with a full majority. The people of all these five states will give BJP the opportunity to serve them."

Reiterating his party's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', the Prime Minister said that whether it is election time or not, the BJP, despite the fact that it is in power or in coalition, strives for the welfare of the people.

He added that there is an atmosphere of "pro-incumbency" in BJP-ruled states. "Wherever BJP got the opportunity to work with stability, there the environment is of 'pro-incumbency' instead of 'anti-incumbency'. The BJP always emerges victoriously with 'pro-incumbency' in elections," the Prime Minister said.

Citing an example of Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP emerged victorious consecutively in 2014, 2017, 2019 elections- both in Assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections, defying the trend of political parties not coming to power again in the state, the PM said, "The people of Uttar Pradesh have already thrown away the old theory of 'ek bar aao, ek bar jao' (come to power once and then go). The BJP has itself experienced that it was accepted in 2014, then the people saw our government's work and we again got elected in 2017, and similarly in 2019 as well. Now in 2022, they will again see our work and again accept us."

PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his attack on the Central government for not issuing a clarification on issues like the India-China border dispute and rising unemployment in Parliament, the PM said that detailed answers were given by respective ministries and he had also spoken on some subjects whenever and wherever it was necessary.

The PM targeted the former Congress chief and dubbed him as a "person who does not listen and does not sit in the House." Stressing that he welcomes debate in Parliament, PM Modi said that he and his government do not attack anyone and believe in dialogue.

"I don't know the language to attack (someone) and it is not in my nature as well. But on the basis of logic and facts, the media might interpret my words in the House to stir some controversy." The PM was responding to a question on Congress allegations that during his speeches in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, he did not answer Rahul Gandhi's questions on unemployment, the India-China issue and attacked the Congress party instead.

Elaborating further, the PM said, "We don't attack anyone, instead we believe in holding dialogue. At times, there are debates (vaad-vivaad), interruptions (toka-taki) (in Parliament), I welcome this and that is why I don't have any reason to be miffed (on these subjects)." "I have given facts on every subject and spoken on every subject on the basis of facts. On some subjects, our external affairs ministry and defence ministry have given detailed answers and wherever it was necessary, I had also spoken. How do I reply to a person who does not listen, and does not sit in the House?" he added.

PM Modi on farm laws:

PM Modi said that the three farm laws over which farmers agitated on the borders of Delhi for almost a year were brought by the central government for the benefit of farmers and have now been withdrawn in the interests of the country.

"I have said this earlier also that farm laws were brought in for the benefit of farmers, but have now been withdrawn in the interest of the nation. I don't think this needs to be explained anymore. Future events will make it clear why these steps were necessary," said PM Modi.

The PM said he has always worked for the benefit of farmers and they always supported him. "I am someone who is on a journey to win the hearts of farmers. I understand the pain of farmers with marginal landholdings. I have always tried to win their hearts," he said. "I have won the hearts of farmers from across the country and they have always supported me," he added.

On being asked whether the government is open to dialogue with farmers over the farm bills, PM Modi said that dialogue and discussion are the basis of democracy. "In a democracy, it is the primary duty of public representatives to engage in dialogue with the people of the country. Our government has always engaged in these discussions and we are not in favour of stopping them," he said.

PM Modi on Ferozepur security breach:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he would not speak on the issue of his security breach in Punjab's Ferozepur as it could impact the Supreme Court-mandated investigation.

PM Modi said, "I have maintained silence on the issue. The Supreme Court is looking into the matter seriously. Any statement that I make in this regard will impact the investigation, and it is not right."

Expressing trust in the judiciary, PM Modi said, "Whatever it is, the Supreme Court's Committee will bring the truth before the nation. We should wait till then."

PM Modi on allegations of government misusing probe agencies:

Rejecting Opposition allegations of government misusing probe agencies, PM Modi said that elections keep taking place in the country and these agencies work according to their norms.

He said corruption is adversely affecting the country and action by probe agencies in such cases adds to the national treasury for which the government should be lauded. He also said the government does not interfere in the working of probe agencies.

Hitting back at opposition parties who have in the past linked action by probe agencies with elections, he said these parties should agree for simultaneous polls and will then stop complaining.

"Corruption in India is affecting the country like termites. Haven't people raised their voices against such people from time to time? If I do not do anything, will the people forgive me? Where ever the government gets information (about corruption) should it not take steps? And after this, if billions and trillions of rupees are coming to the treasury of the country, then I should be praised," the Prime Minister said.

"Also, elections keep taking place in India, so should the government stop working? Decide for once that there will be an election once in five years and everyone will contest it together. All the states and the Centre will go for elections at the same time and we will save money. Then, you will never see ED or CBI," he added.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(With ANI inputs)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 08:29 PM IST