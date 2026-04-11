WATCH: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Share Brief Exchange In Parliament Premises

A brief yet striking interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament complex on Saturday caught attention, offering a rare glimpse of direct engagement between the two leaders amid ongoing political rivalry.

A Rare Exchange In Parliament Premises

The moment unfolded as Modi stepped out of his car within the Parliament complex and paused to exchange a few words with Rahul Gandhi.

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Visuals showed the two leaders standing close, engaged in a brief but attentive conversation before moving on with their respective schedules.

Amid Political Differences, A Civil Moment

Though short, the interaction stood out against the backdrop of frequent and often sharp political exchanges between the ruling BJP and the Congress.

Those present nearby briefly paused, making it a notable and talked-about moment in an otherwise routine day at Parliament.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Phule

Earlier, the Prime Minister paid homage to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule at the Parliament complex, remembering his enduring legacy.

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In a post on X, Modi said, “Paid homage to Mahatma Phule in the Parliament complex. May his ideals continue to give strength and hope to countless people.”

Symbolism Beyond Words

While no details of the conversation were disclosed, the brief exchange between Modi and Rahul Gandhi symbolised a moment of civility in India’s otherwise charged political landscape.