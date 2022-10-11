WATCH: PM Modi offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling in Ujjain

Photo: Twitter Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reached Shree Mahakal Corridor, Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, where he offered prayers and performed puja at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Modi is set to dedicate to the nation the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh today.

The corridor is more than 900-metre-long and is one of the largest such corridors in the country. It's built around famous Hindu temple of Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in India. It spreads around the old Rudrasagar Lake which has also been revived as part of the redevelopment project.

The grand event is part of the Rs 856 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project.

A large number of devotees from villages, cities will gather to witness the event.

Morever, as part of the event, lamps will be lit in temples on the banks of rivers and houses. There will be religious-cultural programs and food-bhandaras.

The prime minister landed in Indore earlier in the day, where he was welcomed by Ministers Narottam Mishra, Tulsi Ram Silawat, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and other dignitaries.

This a developing story