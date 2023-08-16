Watch: PM Modi Arrives For BJP CEC Meeting, Key Decisions On MP Expected

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting at the party headquarters here on Wednesday in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Apart from the Prime Minister, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other CEC members are expected to attend the key meeting.

Reports indicate that the party's top leadership is poised to make significant decisions concerning the upcoming Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections scheduled for the year's end.

Typically, the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) convenes to deliberate on potential candidates for Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. These meetings traditionally take place after the Election Commission announces election dates. However, in an unexpected move, the party has summoned a CEC meeting prior to the disclosure of election schedules.

Strategy for MP and Chhattisgarh polls on the cards

Reports reveal that the CEC meeting will revolve around strategising for constituencies where the party faces a weaker position in both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

It's understood that the party aims to ascertain the candidate lineup for these vulnerable constituencies ahead of time. However, the identities of these candidates will not be publicly revealed immediately.

Sources indicate that the selected candidates will receive confidential communication from the party regarding their candidacy confirmation. They will also be instructed to initiate their election campaigns, allowing them to gain an advantage over rival candidates by the time election schedules are made public.

In attendance at the CEC meeting, there's a possibility of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, State BJP Chief V.D. Sharma, Chhattisgarh BJP Chief Arun Sao, and other party leaders from these two states who are involved in election campaigns.

