WATCH: Om Birla Checks On Rahul Gandhi’s Hand Injury During Lok Sabha Debate, Wins Hearts Online

A heartwarming exchange between Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has gone viral on social media, offering a rare pause in an otherwise heated parliamentary session.

The moment occurred during the ongoing debate on the government’s proposed amendments to the women’s reservation law and the formation of a delimitation commission.

Speaker Expresses Concern Over Rahul Gandhi’s Injury

During the proceedings, Birla was seen noticing an injury on Rahul Gandhi’s hand and immediately expressing concern.

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Leaning forward, the Speaker asked him what had happened to his hand. Gandhi responded calmly, saying it was nothing serious and that he had hurt his thumb.

The brief but courteous exchange, captured on video, has since been widely shared online.

A Rare Gentle Exchange In A Tense Session

The interaction stood out as a moment of civility amid intense political exchanges in the House.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha had witnessed sharp confrontations, including Gandhi’s controversial “magician” remark targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which triggered massive protests from the ruling benches.

Backdrop Of Uproar And Political Tensions

Gandhi’s “magician of Balakot” comment had drawn strong objections from BJP leaders, who accused him of undermining the Indian Army’s action during the 2019 Balakot airstrike.

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The remarks led to significant disruptions, highlighting the tense atmosphere in Parliament over issues like delimitation and women’s reservation.

Video Resonates Online

Against this backdrop of political friction, the Speaker’s simple gesture of concern struck a chord with many online, with users appreciating the brief moment of humanity and respect across party lines.

The clip continues to circulate widely, offering a reminder of personal courtesy amid political disagreements.