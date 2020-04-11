Watch: New footage of Indian Army's retaliatory attack on terror launch pads across LoC emerges

In the video several explosions can be seen and heard. However the black and white aerial footage does not quite convey how the situation may have looked from the ground.

According to an IANS report, heavy firing took place between the two sides for several hours. The report adds that fearing for their lives, residents of at least half-a-dozen villages close to the LoC abandoned their homes to run to safer places.

On Saturday news agency ANI posted footage that had been taken by someone in PoK. The coloured video shows a few individuals running to take shelter even as plumes of smoke and dust rises in the background. Two explosions can also be heard during the course of the short clip.