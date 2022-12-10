WATCH: Mob throws stones at police in UP's Badaun district; three arrested

Lucknow: An incident took place late night on Friday in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh where a mob of people pelted stones at the police because they stopped and challaned two men during a routine patrol.

Rehan and Armaan, two men were on a bike which was stopped by Police during checking, near the Matka Masjid of Alapur Police Station in Kakrala town of Badaun. They were charged a challan and sent back.

Soon a mob gathered at the spot and protested against them being challaned. The police tried to control the situation when suddenly the mob started pelting stones on them.

The police then used force to scatter the mob and control the situation while three men among them were arrested. Six policemen were injured in the incident and some police vehicles were damaged due to the chaos happened late night.

"A police case is registered against the accused after the incident. Police is also trying to identify other accused checking CCTV footage. 3 people arrested. Efforts are on to nab other accused.Stern action to be taken against accused," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Badaun.

Case registered. Identification is being done by checking CCTV footage. 3 people arrested. Efforts are on to nab other accused.Stern action to be taken against accused:SSP, Badaun