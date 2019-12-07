Watch: Mob mentality spreads like forest fire, now lawyers in Indore attempt to thrash rape accused

The public is seeing red with the increasing number of rapes and brutalities that have occurred in recent times.

The death of all four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case in an encounter with the police was met with jubilation as countless people hailed the police as heroes and said that justice had been served.

Today, as news of the death of the Unnao rape survivor broke, the public outcry became increasingly louder. The Unnao rape survivor was set on fire by her attackers as she was going to court for a hearing on the rape case. Soon after, many on Twitter began calling for a Hyderabad-like "encounter" for the perpetrators there.

On Saturday, as an individual accused in a minor girl rape case was brought to court for a hearing, lawyers present on the court premises attempted to thrash him. The incident took place in Indore.

In another incident on Saturday, shortly before this, a man who had been acquitted over the Walayar minors' rape and death case was thrashed in Kerala.

Watch the incident: