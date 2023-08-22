WATCH: Miniature Artist Designs 1.5-Inch Tall Model Of Chandrayaan 3 With Gold

Artist Designs 1.5-Inch Tall Model Of Chandrayaan 3 | Twitter | ANI

Coimbatore, August 22: A Coimbatore-based miniature artist has designed a 1.5-inch tall model of Chandrayaan-3, India's Mission to the Moon, using 4 grams of gold. Miniature artist named Mariappan said he had made this miniature to express his gratitude to all the scientists involved in the Chandrayaan project.

Proud moment for every Indian

Notably, Chandrayaan-3's Lunar Lander Vikram is all set for a soft landing on the moon on Wednesay August 23. "I make miniature models using gold every time an important event takes place. This is a proud moment for every Indian. To express my gratitude to all the scientists involved in the Chandrayaan project, I designed this model using 4 grams of gold. It took me 48 hours to design this," said Mariappan.

Special prayers organised across India

Meanwhile, People across India are hoping that this mission of ISRO is successful; and for the same special 'havans' are being performed across the nation. Earlier, ISRO shared new images of the lunar far side area captured by the Chandrayaan-3. India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The primary objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission are threefold -- to demonstrate safe and soft landing on lunar surface; to demonstrate rover roving on the moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-3’s development phase commenced in January 2020 with the launch planned sometime in 2021. However, the Covid-19 pandemic brought an unforeseen delay to the mission's progress.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)