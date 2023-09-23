WATCH: Massive Storm Of Dust As Two Multi-Storied Buildings Come Crashing Down In Controlled Demolition At Hyderabad IT Park

IANS

Hyderabad: Two multi-storied buildings in a leading IT park in Hyderabad were demolished on Saturday. Buildings 7 and 8 in Raheja Mindspace IT Park in Madhapur were demolished to construct new buildings in their place.

Video clips of controlled demolitions were widely circulated on social media. The demolitions raised a huge storm of dust. It took all precautions to protect other multi-storied structures in the IT Park from any damage.

Latest technology was used to raze G+4 buildings early in the morning. Edifice and Jet Demolition carried out controlled demolitions.

The IT Park is located at the heart of Hyderabad Information Technology and Engineering Consultancy (Hitec) City, the IT hub. The park houses several IT giants and a five-star hotel.

The demolition was part of Mindspace REIT's larger strategy to undertake infrastructure and workspace upgrades with the intent of staying contemporary, impactful, and environmentally responsible. With the help of the technology the buildings were safely brought down in just 6-8 seconds, in stark contrast to the traditional demolition process that typically spans 3-4 months. As per the information, the developer plans to construct new structures which are likely to be completed in three-four years.

