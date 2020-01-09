Watch: Massive explosion after seized firecrackers go off while being defused by police in West Bengal

A massive explosion took place in West Bengal's Hoogly area on Thursday as police officials tried to defuse seized firecrackers.
The police had recovered illegal fire crackers from a fire cracker factory in Naihati on Thursday and were destroying it in a secluded river bed when the blast occurred.
According to PTI, the massive explosion occurred as the seized firecrackers went off while being defused by police on banks of Ganga.
Angry locals in Chuchura (Chinsurah) in Hoogly torched two police vehicles after the incident.
The Chandannagar Police Commissioner is on the spot.
"I have spoken to my superiors, and he has assured that no further incidences will occur. As for the damage that has been done, we're looking to see how the people can be compensated," the Commissioner, Humayun Kabir said.
A local BJP leader called for an investigation by a Central investigating agency.
(With inputs from PTI and Prema Rajaram)
