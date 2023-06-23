Watch: Man Tied With Chains, Brutally Beaten Over Money In UP's Hapur Nagar; Police Arrests Accused After Video Goes Viral

Twitter

A video of a young man being tied with chains and beaten up over a matter involving money is going viral on social media.

The disturbing incident is from UP’s Hapur Nagar area. Hapur Police swiftly took action upon discovering the video, resulting in the arrest of one of the accused involved in the act.

The distressing footage, circulated widely on social media platforms, shows the victim being held captive and subjected to brutal treatment. The motive behind the incident appears to be a disputed transaction involving money. The video has sparked outrage among netizens and local residents.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“A video is going viral on social media in which a person has been chained and held hostage for a transaction of money. Taking immediate cognisance of the said video, an accused has been arrested by the police,” said Hapur police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The arrested accused is currently in police custody and is expected to face charges related to the unlawful confinement and assault of the victim.

Read Also UP: Two college students jailed for making Yoga Day reel atop goods train