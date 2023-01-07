e-Paper Get App
UP: Woman escapes narrow death as leopard enters her house, forest officials catch the big cat; WATCH video

UP: Woman escapes narrow death as leopard enters her house, forest officials catch the big cat; WATCH video

The woman said, "Leopard entered my house around 9.45 am; tried to attack me but I immediately went into the kitchen & locked myself there..."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
UP: Woman escapes narrow death as leopard enters her house, forest officials catch the big cat; WATCH video | ANI
Aligarh: A leopard reportedly entered a house in the Jawan village of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and tried attacking a woman on Saturday morning at around 9:45 am. The woman identified as Sunita said she immediately ran inside her kitchen and locked herself up there. The leopard did some damages inside the house, as per Sunita.

The animal has been safely rescued by forest department officials. A video of the rescue has emerged. In the video, officials can be seen carrying the leopard in a net from inside the house to their vehicle.

Watch video here:

Inverter, motor and lights damaged in the room where the animal was trapped

Sunita said, "Leopard entered my house around 9.45am; tried to attack me but I immediately went into the kitchen & locked myself there. I was really scared. It has damaged lights, inverter & water motor in the room it remained."

article-image

