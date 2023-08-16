WATCH: Lalu Prasad Yadav Enjoys Kulfi, Interacts With People During His Marine Drive Visit In Patna

Lalu Prasad Yadav visits Marine Drive | Twitter

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's father Lalu Prasad Yadav visited Patna's so-called Marine Drive. Lalu Prasad Yadav along with RJD National Vice President Shivanand Tiwari visited JP Ganga Path also known as the Marine Drive of Patna. The RJD chief also enjoyed a kulfi from a famous point during his visit. JP Ganga Path is situated on the banks of River Ganga in Bihar's Patna.

Lalu Prasad and Shivanand Tiwari visit Marine Drive

Both the leaders, Lalu Prasad Yadav and his friend Shivanand Tiwari visited the place in a Rathnuma car. The car was an SUV that was built into a special rath. JP Ganga Path was recently inaugurated by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Lalu Prasad Yadav and Shivanand Tiwari went there to inspect the spot which was built by the ministry of road constructions. The ministry is held by Lalu Prasad Yadav's son and Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav.

Interacts with people

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Shivanand Tiwari interacted with the people and took a review about the place. They spent sometime at the place and had a kulfi from Maula Lal Yadav at Marine Drive. A large number of crowd gathered on the spot for a glimpse of their leader. Lalu Prasad Yadav is regaining fame with such surprise visits at various places. Lalu Prasad Yadav has been going through ill health for sometime. But now he seems fitter than before and such visits also silence the critics who are raising questions on the health of the RJD leader.

Patna's Marine Drive

Patna Marine Drive also known as Loknayak Ganga Path is an ambitious project of the Nitish-Tejashwi Government in Bihar. The project has been built in Patna on the banks of the river Ganga. The dream project of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is said to create a corridor to connect Digha with Deedarganj along the banks of the river Ganga. The second phase of the project was inaugurated by CM Nitish Kumar on August 14 along with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. The corridor is said to spread along 12.8 Kms which will take mere 15 minutes to cover.

