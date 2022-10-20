Watch: Kerala policeman steals 10 kg high-quality mangoes and disappears after video went viral

CCTV Capture of the policeman, PV Shihab while stealing the mangeos. |

Thiruvananthapuram: A policeman from the Idukki Armed Reserve Camp police unit disappeared after stealing 10 kg of mangoes from a local shop. Though, the case has been amicably settled and the court allowed the settlement, the policeman is still untraceable.

The erring policeman, PV Shihab, has been on the run since the first week of this month after committing the crime. After the CCTV video went viral, a probe was conducted by the local police, and the Idukki Superintendent of Police ordered the suspension of the policeman. Shihab vanished after the viral news broke, and he has yet to be found.

Later, talks began with the shopkeeper, who finally agreed to withdraw the case.

But the local police were not willing as they informed the Kanjirapally Judicial First Class Magistrate Court that it would send a wrong message to society. The court on Thursday overruled that and allowed for the settlement of the case.

The shopkeeper informed the court that his loss was taken care of and, hence, he did not have any case. The case pertains to a policeman, PV Shihab, who stole a 10kg box of mangoes from a shop near Kanjirapally on September 30. The act was caught on CCTV placed outside the shop. The mangoes were of a costly variety, and each kg was priced at over Rs 500.

When the shopkeeper came to open his shop, he soon realised that a box of mangoes was missing. He checked his CCTV and was aghast to find a policeman taking the box and driving away.

