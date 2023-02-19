e-Paper Get App
Watch: Kamal Hasaan campaigns for DMK-Congress candidate for Erode East bypoll in Tamil Nadu

Since its inception in 2018, Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has competed in every poll, including the 2021 Assembly elections, by itself.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Kamal Haasan campaigning for DMK-Cong candidate for Erode East bypoll. | MNM Twitter
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday joined the Erode East bypoll campaign, though not for his own party. The veteran actor, who had recently met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, canvassed for ruling DMK-headed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate and EVKS Elangovan.

Since its inception in 2018, Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has competed in every poll, including the 2021 Assembly elections, by itself. This will be the first time MNM is supporting another party in an electoral campaign.

Elangovan, the Congress leader, is competing against K S Thennarasu of the AIADMK; Seeman's Naam Tamizhar Katchi and actor Vijayakanth's DMDK candidates are also running.

A prior meeting between Haasan and the Congress candidate—the father of Thirumahan Everaa, whose recent death prompted the byelection—led to MNM's decision to support the former TNCC president.

The outcome of the byelection will be used as a gauge for how well the DMK government has performed, and the election is being considered as a direct fight between the incumbent party and its rival, the K Palaniswami-led AIADMK.

Actor Kamal Haasan joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi
