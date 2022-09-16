e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 05:06 PM IST
Watch: Jharkhand teacher beats security guard in school premises, video goes viral | Screengrab

The school teacher of Jharkhand's Rani Jhansi government school was allegedly seen beating a security guard in the school premises. The incident, which took place on September 12, was caught on camera and the video has been making the rounds on the internet.

According to the Delhi police, both the teacher and the security guard filed a complaint two days later, i.e., on September 14.

The Delhi police had asked them to give their written statement. However, the duo did not submit it.

"The Deputy Director of Education is currently conducting an inquiry into the matter, and they don't want to register a police complaint for now," the police said.

The matter is pending an inquiry.

(This is a developing story...)

