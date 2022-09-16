Watch: Jharkhand teacher beats security guard in school premises, video goes viral | Screengrab

The school teacher of Jharkhand's Rani Jhansi government school was allegedly seen beating a security guard in the school premises. The incident, which took place on September 12, was caught on camera and the video has been making the rounds on the internet.

According to the Delhi police, both the teacher and the security guard filed a complaint two days later, i.e., on September 14.

The Delhi police had asked them to give their written statement. However, the duo did not submit it.

"The Deputy Director of Education is currently conducting an inquiry into the matter, and they don't want to register a police complaint for now," the police said.

The matter is pending an inquiry.

#WATCH | A video of a teacher of Rani Jhansi govt school beating up a security guard in school premises went viral on social media



The incident happened on Sep 12. Complaints received from both sides on Sep 14: Delhi Police



( Viral video) pic.twitter.com/mPadNqcHRZ — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

(This is a developing story...)