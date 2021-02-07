WATCH: ITBP saves all 16 people trapped in tunnel near Tapovan, chants to Lord Badrinath resonate across Uttarakhand

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday rescued all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near the Tapovan area following a glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, the officials said on Sunday.

The ITBP was carrying out the rescue operation at the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli to rescue trapped people.

Following their rescue, the sheer joy and disbelief of the labourers translated into a devoted chant to Lord Badrinath, the patron Vishnu deity in the hills.

"Badri Vishal Lal ki jai!" the chants seemed to resonate across the rocky landscape, as the brave personnel of the ITBP joined in with the rescued workers to voice the Garhwali war cry.

The chant "Badri Vishal Lal ki Jai" translates to "Victory to the Sons of Lord Badri Nath", which is the designated war cry of the Garhwal Rifles infantry regiment of the Indian Army.