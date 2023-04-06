Watch: Indian Army participates in multi-domain exercise in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

ANI

Shatrujeet Brigade of Indian Army participated in a major multi-domain exercise with the tri-services Andaman& Nicobar Command to rehearse its rapid reaction capabilities on the strategically located Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

EX-KAVACH

The Andaman & Nicobar command, India's sole tri-services command, executed a combined military exercise named 'EX-KAVACH' on April 5, 2023. The soldiers executed multiple maneuvers, such as amphibious landing, air landing operations, heliborne operations, and swift insertion of special forces commandos, as part of the exercise.

Know about the exercise

The Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard employed their weapon systems for 'EX-KAVACH,' a tri-service exercise aimed at refining joint warfighting capabilities and operational synergy. The exercise comprised joint operations and drills involving all four services to equip the armed forces to confront combat challenges in contemporary warfare scenarios worldwide. The exercise witnessed the coordinated deployment of amphibious assault ships, surveillance ships, and various aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

The drill featured multifaceted maritime operations, including maritime air strikes, intricate manoeuvres at sea, airborne insertion of marine commandos from the Navy and Para commandos from the Indian Army, naval gunfire support, amphibious landing forces, and follow-up operations. Joint activities for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance were also conducted during the exercise.