WATCH: Hours before suicide Tunisha Sharma posted Insta story; her posts were full of motivational quotes

Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide on sets of her show | File pic

20-year-old TV actor Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on Saturday after allegedly hanging herself on the sets of her show at Naigaon.

Shockingly, hours ago she had posted a video from her BTS shoot on her Instagram story. In this video from her shoot, Tunisha is seen getting her makeup done. Towards the end of the status she is even seen making a funny gesture.

Tunisha's Insta posts were full of motivational quotes

Tunisha's Instagram posts were full of motivational quotes and beautiful pictures of her from her everyday life.

The young and talented Tunisha took her life allegedly because of depression. She was reportedly looking tensed for the past few days. Police sources claim that Tunisha was allegedly pregnant and her boyfriend refused to marry her.

These are some of her latest Instagram posts:

Tunisha shared this Insta post hours before she committed suicide | Instagram

Tunisha shared this post 4 days ago on December 20 | Instagram

This post was shared by the actor on December 13 wherein she wrote 'Chhanv hai abhi kabhi hai dhoop zindagi' | Instagram

Tunisha wished Falaq Naaz (actor influencer) on December 2. She appeared to be close to her | Instagram

Declared brought dead at hospital

Tunisha was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

Senior Inspector of Police Valiv Kailash Bharve said that the actress committed suicide by hanging herself in the make-up room.

The door was locked from inside, which was broken and Sharma was taken to the hospital where the doctor declared her dead.

Who is Tunisha Sharma?

Tunisha was playing the lead role of 'Maryam' on Sony SAB's show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'.

Tunisha started acted when she was just a kid. She made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Fitoor' where she played the younger version of Katrina Kaif.

She again played the younger Kaif in 'Baar Baar Dekho'. Apart from this, Tunisha also shared screen space with Vidya Balan in 'Kahaani 2'.

Tunisha also starred in several TV shows like 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap', 'Internet Wala Lov', 'Ishq Subhallah', 'Gayab' and 'Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh'.