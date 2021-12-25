Watch: Hindutva goons barge into school in Gurugram's Pataudi, disrupt Christmas prayers; chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

A group of Hindutva activists allegedly barged into a school in Pataudi town of Haryana’s Gurugram district on Friday and disrupted prayers on Christmas eve.

The incident comes after a group of activists earlier today disrupted the Church prayers and chanted 'Jai Shree Ram' here in Gurugram's Pataudi.

The group, claiming to be right-wing activists, barged into the premises of the church and disrupted the proceedings.

They also raised slogans of "Jai Shree Ram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". Videos of the incident show a man addressing the students and staff.

"Christianity is not acceptable here. We are not disrespecting Jesus Christ but we want to tell the future generations to remember him if they want and do it legally but not fall for attempts of religious conversion. It can destroy Indian culture," he can be heard saying.

The incident took place in Narhera village of Pataudi in Gurugram where a group namely 'House Hope Gurugram' had organized a Christmas carnival on the eve of Christmas celebrations at the school and that is when they were interrupted by the Hindutva activists who claimed that the students here are being forcefully converted, they then started chanting slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram'.

The miscreant was identified as Narendra Singh Pahari, a politician from the district who has contested assembly elections from the Pataudi constituency. He led a group of men to the school where the carnival was being celebrated alleging that there were wrong teaching happening in the school and the students were being lured to convert to Christianity in the name of Christmas carnival.

"It was scary as we had women and children around in the church. The nuisance is increasing with each passing day. It's an infringement of our right to pray and follow our religion," a local pastor told news agency PTI.

The local police have said they received information regarding the incident and the matter was resolved; there has been no written complaint on it. No case has been registered, Pataudi Station House Officer Amit Kumar said.

(with NDTV inputs)

