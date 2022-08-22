Watch: High-voltage drama of drunk Gwalior girls; assault auto driver over harassment claims

Twitter/viral video

Two woman, in intoxicated state, allegedly assaulted an auto driver in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior over an eye-teasing remark. The incident took place at the Central Park Hotel City Center on August 21.

The two riding an Activa stepped down to thrash an auto driver and also involved into breaking the auto but on the spot. Video of the incident has surfaced on the internet to go viral.

The females had alleged that the auto driver had wrongly overtaken their two-wheeler. After which, the duo stopped the auto and vandalised it. They also thrashed the auto driver. Meanwhile, the video shows how passersby attempted to intervene and solve the fight.

