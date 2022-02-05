WATCH: Here's what happened when BJP workers raised slogans in favour of PM Modi, CM Yogi in Priyanka Gandhi's roadshow

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday gave her party's youth manifesto 'Bharti Vidhan' to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were raising slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendr Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a roadshow in Aligarh ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

Meanwhile, Gandhi aggressively campaigned in Aligarh for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, appealing to people to vote for the party's candidates.

The Congress leader received a warm welcome as people showered flower petals on her.

She also conducted a door-to-door campaign in the Khair Assembly constituency of Aligarh.

"Congress is coming to fulfill the expectations of UP," the official Twitter handle of Congress tweeted along with pictures of Priyanka waving at people in Aligarh.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3, and the seventh phase on March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 06:55 PM IST