WATCH: Heavy rains lash Bengaluru; submerges the IT city

Bengaluru: As heavy rains lashed the IT city on Sunday night, water in several lakes overflowed into residential areas surrounding them.

The Bellandur lake on Monday, September 5 overflowed and inundated the nearby areas. Apart from the Bellandur lake, Hallenayakanahalli, Varthur lakes also breached their boundaries.

The visuals from of Bellandur showed the water gushing out of the fence around the lake and inundating the entire area. The inundation impacted the Outer Ring Road majorly. ORR connects the city to tech parks located on the city's outskirts.

Meanwhile, the reports state that at least two teams with 30 personnel of State Disaster Relief Management have been deployed in IT corridor areas of Mahadevapura and Bommanhalli.

The Silk Board Junction, one of the major junctions connecting the Electronic City, one of the major tech-hubs of Bengaluru, is also facing the problem of water logging. Even Vidhana Soudha, the state legislative building is flooded.

Amidst the waterlogging, local security guards came in rescue for the commuters near Marathalli-Silk Board Junction road.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A man was rescued by local security guards after he was stuck on a waterlogged road near Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru

#BangaloreRains again and this is the situation near Vidhana Soudha route.

Rain, flood, traffic jam... repeat



Visuals from Monday morning

Outer Ring Road has flooded once again near RMZ Ecospace tech park.



Have offices permitted WFH today for people working in this region?

Would be senseless decision not to#Bengaluru #BengaluruRain pic.twitter.com/JwenEaJiOu — Gautam (@gautyou) September 5, 2022

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert till September 7 for Bengaluru. In addition to Bengaluru, a yellow warning has been issued to Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagalur, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kolar, Ramnagar, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts.

