WATCH: Fresh cracks emerge in houses of Kanprayag amid Joshimath sinking issue |

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Amid civilian fears in the wake of land subsidence in the Joshimath area, fresh cracks were seen on some houses in Bahuguna Nagar of Karnaprayag Municipality in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

#WATCH | Chamoli, Uttarakhand: Amid the issue of land subsidence in Joshimath, cracks also seen on some houses in Bahuguna Nagar of Karnaprayag Municipality. pic.twitter.com/hwRfFcwhJy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2023

Other villages near Joshimath facing similar issue says Sitarganj MLA

Earlier, on Monday, Sitarganj MLA Saurabh Bahuguna said that other villages near Joshimath were facing a similar situation.

"Efforts are underway for rehabilitation of affected people in Joshimath. We assure the safety of the people of Joshimath. I have received calls about villages near Joshimath grappling with a similar situation. The chief minister will be briefed on the same," the Sitarganj MLA said.

Demolition in Joshimath begins today

Meanwhile, authorities will start demolishing hotels and houses in Joshimath, which developed cracks in the wake of the landslide and subsidence.

Hotels Malari Inn and Mount View, which have developed more cracks, will be demolished on Tuesday, officials said, adding that all residents have been safely evacuated from the 'unsafe zones'.

The demolition of buildings will begin under the supervision of a team of experts from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on standby to assist the district administration in the demolition work, as and when required. "Experts are on the ground and the administration will take action on their directions and advice," said the NDRF.

Team from centre arrived at Joshimath

On Monday, District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana informed that a central team was to arrive in Chamoli district to survey the damage wrought to properties by the land subsidence and suggest a way forward while coordinating with the local administration in relief and rescue efforts.

"A team from the Ministry of Home Affairs will come to Joshimath on Tuesday. Demolition of buildings will start tomorrow under the supervision of the team of Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee," Khurana had said earlier.