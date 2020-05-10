Watch: First glimpses of INS Jalashwa with Indians stranded in the Maldives entering Kochi Harbour

Indian Navy's warships have been deployed in the Indian Ocean region and had joined INS Jalashwa to bring back stranded Indians from the Maldives on Saturday.

The Navy officials said the INS Jalashwa mission highlighted India's commitment to safeguarding its diaspora anywhere in the world.

The commencement of Operation Samudra Setu on Friday was marked with the INS Jalashwa embarking 698 stranded Indian citizens in Port of Male, Maldives.

While travelling back to Kochi, Kerala, the warships of the Western Fleet joined her in a demonstration of Indian Navy's commitment to the National Effort.

"Amidst the global pandemic of COVID-19, Indian Naval ships are deployed to support the ongoing national effort to repatriate Indian nationals across the seas," said an Indian Navy release.

"Whilst INS Jalashwa sails towards the mainland, INS Magar is on her way to enter Male to continue the repatriation effort of the Indian Government," it added.

Meanwhile, Air India's first evacuation flight with 326 Indians from London landed at Mumbai Airport on Sunday.

According to Indian high commission in the UK, the flight took off from London on Saturday on board 326 people. It landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The evacuation of Indians stranded abroad will go on till May 13.