WATCH: Fire breaks out in building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi, one casualty reported

A massive fire broke out in a building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on Friday, officials said, ANI reported.

According to the department officials, the fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station while the the process of dousing the flames is underway.

Officials said that at least 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after information was received about the blaze at 4.40 pm.

The Police further informed that at least one person has been killed in the fire incident while the owner of the company has been arrested.

Further, there are a total of nine fire brigades present at the spot and are trying to control the situation, Delhi Police said adding that amublance facility is also available at the spot for providing immediate medical assistance to the victims.

Further details are awaited.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 07:36 PM IST