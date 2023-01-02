Watch: Empty chairs at JP Nadda's Aurangabad rally, Sena leader says 'President Nadda, see this Khadda'

Maharashtra: Bharatiya Janata Party's Vijay Sankalp Sabha ('Victory Resolution Meetings') for 18 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra started on Monday in the presence of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. The BJP chief's first meeting was held today in Aurangabad. Ambadas Danve, MLA of the Thackeray faction and leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council, has posted a video on Twitter, showing that many chairs were empty in this meeting, and people left the rally as Nadda started his speech.

While posting this video, Ambadas Danve took a jibe at JP Nadda over empty chairs. Posting this video, he has said that, 'Hey President Jagat Prakash Nadda, please see this khadda (pit).' He further wrote, "People left their chairs before you started your speech. Sambhajinagar belongs only to Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena. This has been highlighted by the public today in front of you."

"Congress-SP criticised 'Modi's vaccine', then took it sneakily"

Addressing the people in Aurangabad, JP Nadda said when the vaccine was being prepared, the Congress-SP leaders were criticising Modi. "It is Modi's vaccine, no one should take it. But Modi gave vaccine to the same critics. The people who were criticizing are the ones who sneakily got administered Modi's vaccine," Nadda said.

Modi talked to Putin, brought Indian students back from Ukraine: Nadda

“The country stood strong in difficult situation. None of the countries helped their countrymen in the Ukraine war, but by talking Putin, Modi ji brought 30 thousand students to India," he said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party has specially focused on 18 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra under 'Mission 144'. Bharatiya Janata Party's "Vijay Sankalp Sabha" has started in Maharashtra in presence of national president JP Nadda.