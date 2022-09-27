WATCH: DRDO successfully tests two Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles off Odisha coast

Photo: Twitter Image

On Tuesday, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested two Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles.

The flight-test was carried out from a ground-based portable launcher from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, ANI reported.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story

