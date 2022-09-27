e-Paper Get App
WATCH: DRDO successfully tests two Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles off Odisha coast

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Twitter Image

On Tuesday, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested two Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles.

The flight-test was carried out from a ground-based portable launcher from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, ANI reported.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story

'He shall live on in hearts of millions': PM Modi at Shinzo Abe's state funeral

CBI takes over probe into extortion allegations against Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan

WATCH: DRDO successfully tests two Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles off...

Central University Of Karnataka UG Admission 2022: Here's how CUET, JEE Main aspirants can apply

Supreme Court constitution bench to hear pleas challenging Centre's decision to demonetize currency...