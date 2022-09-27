WATCH: DRDO successfully tests two Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles off Odisha coast

On Tuesday, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested two Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles.
The flight-test was carried out from a ground-based portable launcher from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, ANI reported.
Further details are awaited.
This is a developing story
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)