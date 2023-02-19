e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Dense fog leads to pile up of cars on Delhi-Meerut Expressway; visuals surface

"Some people have been injured in the accident," said DCP Rural Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
Several cars collided one after the other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, due to fog on Sunday. Visuals of the incident have surfaced on the internet.

According to media reports, over 15 vehicles collided on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Masuri area of Ghaziabad due to dense fog and poor visibility on roads.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

