WATCH: Dense fog leads to pile up of cars on Delhi-Meerut Expressway; visuals surface |

Several cars collided one after the other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, due to fog on Sunday. Visuals of the incident have surfaced on the internet.

#WATCH | Several cars collided one after the other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, due to fog. Some people have been injured in the accident: DCP Rural Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar



(Video Source: Ghaziabad Police) pic.twitter.com/ZzID8may7S — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

Several cars collided one after the other on the #Delhi- #Meerut Expressway, due to fog. Some people have been injured in the accident. pic.twitter.com/EOBCyxJlAW — @Rakesh (@Rakesh5_) February 19, 2023

According to media reports, over 15 vehicles collided on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Masuri area of Ghaziabad due to dense fog and poor visibility on roads.

"Some people have been injured in the accident," said DCP Rural Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

