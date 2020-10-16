Watch: Delhi civic official throws street vendor's goods on road, Tajindar Bagga asks EDMC Mayor to take action

BJP leader Tajindar Pal Singh Bagga on Friday slammed East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and asked who gave them right to throw goods of a poor vendor.
Bagga shared a video in which a vendor can be seen crying after his goods were thrown on the road by civic officials. In the video, it can be also seen that few bystanders are arguing with a civic official about the vendor's goods been thrown on the road. The civic official can be heard justifying himself in the video.
Taking to Twitter, Tajindar Pal Singh Bagga wrote: "Who gives right to @EDMCDELHI to throw Goods of Poor Vendor? I demand EDMC Mayor Sh Nirmal Jain to imidiate suspend this MCD Officer and Pay the compensation to poor vendor."
Soon after Bagga shared the video, netizens took to Twitter to express their anger against East Delhi Municipal Corporation. One user said: "Shame on @EDMCDELHI, punish the person immediately."
While another user said, "What a JOKE @EDMCDELHI, “Committed for @SwachhBharatGov” seriously? Throwing food on the main road, this is swacch Bharat? @swachhbharat Kindly take action against this official who is arrogant and rowdy!!"
Here's what netizens had to say:
Meanwhile, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Thursday filed a police complaint, seeking FIR against National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah for his statement regarding Article 370.
On Monday, BJP accused National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah of making "seditious and anti-national" statements on the issue of restoring the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, a charge vehemently denied by the regional party which alleged that the BJP had twisted his remarks.
