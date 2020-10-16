Watch: Delhi civic official throws street vendor's goods on road, Tajindar Bagga asks EDMC Mayor to take action

BJP leader Tajindar Pal Singh Bagga on Friday slammed East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and asked who gave them right to throw goods of a poor vendor.

Bagga shared a video in which a vendor can be seen crying after his goods were thrown on the road by civic officials. In the video, it can be also seen that few bystanders are arguing with a civic official about the vendor's goods been thrown on the road. The civic official can be heard justifying himself in the video.

Taking to Twitter, Tajindar Pal Singh Bagga wrote: "Who gives right to @EDMCDELHI to throw Goods of Poor Vendor? I demand EDMC Mayor Sh Nirmal Jain to imidiate suspend this MCD Officer and Pay the compensation to poor vendor."