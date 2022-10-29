WATCH: Crowd in poll-bound Gujarat heckles AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal as his convoy passes

The legislative assembly election is speculated to be held in Gujarat in December 2022 to elect 182 members of Gujarat Legislative Assembly | ANI

A crowd of BJP supporters on Saturday, heckled AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjriwal's convoy as it passed them at Gujarat's Navsari.

Waving black flags, the crowd chanted, "Modi, Modi!" and accused the AAP chief of being a "Chor" (thief).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

AAP's electoral campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party started its election campaign for Gujarat on April 2 this year, with a Padayatra.In May , AAP declared its alliance with Bharatiya Tribal Party for the assembly elections. However, the alliance was called off in September 2022.

On August 2, Kejriwal addressed a public rally in Veraval, Saurashtra and announced "guarantees."

AAP has announced Rozgaar Guarantee Yatra in three districts of North Gujarat namely Patan, Sabarkantha and Banaskantha. The campaign would appeal to the unemployed youth. \

On September 2, Kejriwal announced five guarantees for farmers in Devbhumi Dwarka district.

In the months leading to the election, several protests were held in the state where AAP supported the protestors.

Read Also Gujarat: Tribal children band to play in front of PM Narendra Modi on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

BJP's electoral campaign

On 20 September 20, while flagging off e-bikes for Namo Kisan Panchayat programme in Gujarat, BJP National President J. P. Nadda listed out the welfare schemes for farmers rolled out by the Central government schemes.

As many as 12 Union ministers, including Smriti Irani, Kiren Rijiju, Giriraj Singh, and others, have been deployed by the BJP in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held roadshows in Surat and Bhavnagar on September 29. In addition, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel along with Modi held a rally in Rajkot on October 19.