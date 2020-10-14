Watch: Crowd gathers at Pratap Singh Khachariawas Jaipur residence; seek ticket for woman candidate

An interesting sight was seen at the official residence of Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas in Jaipur. A group of people who were seeking tickets for a woman candidate reached at his residence and put forth the reasons why the said person should be given a ticket and sought his help. But the appeal did not end there the ticket hopeful went on to touch the minister’s feet and urged him to help her get a ticket.

Her supporters then went on to sing the Bollywood song ‘Tumhin meri mandir tumhi meri pooja tumhi devta ho’ for Singh who gave them an audience with folded hands. A video of the same has gone viral on social media and is the reason for much amusement.

Municipal elections are scheduled to take place in the major cities of Rajasthan including Jaipur and lobbying for tickets has begun in earnest.