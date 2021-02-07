WATCH: Congress MP doubts Akshay Kumar's IQ, says Sachin Tendulkar tweeted 'to get his son into IPL'

The Congress party might very well soon find itself embroiled in a controversy for making an unsavoury statement about master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, after he tweeted on the ongoing farmers' protest on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, a group of Indian Youth Congress workers had poured black oil on a cut-out of Sachin Tendulkar in Kochi, in protest to the cricketing legend's tweets about international personalities commenting on the farm laws.

Today, Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill slammed the celebrities, including Akshay Kumar and Sachin Tendulkar.

Gill also asked the people of the country to boycott such actors who came out in support of the Centre on the farmers' issues .

"I strongly condemn these people. I think films of all these actors should be boycotted by those of support farmers," Congress MP Gill told news agency ANI.

Talking about the tweets of the celebrities, the Congress leader claimed, "Nobody takes Akshay Kumar seriously who had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he eats mango or not. By making these actors tweet on farmers' protests, the government has shown its fear. Sachin Tendulkar only tweeted to get his son to play IPL."