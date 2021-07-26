Watch: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor to Parliament in protest against farm laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday drove a tractor to the Parliament in support of the ongoing farmers protest. Over the last few months, the Wayanad MP has repeatedly lent his support to the ongoing agitation, hitting out at the Narendra Modi-led government. Now, as the protest enters its ninth month, Gandhi, alongside other members of the Congress took it upon themselves to "bring farmers' message to Parliament".

Since the end of November 2020, thousands have remained camped out at Delhi's borders, agitating against three contentious farm laws. Multiple rounds of talks with the Centre have failed to bring about a consensus, and it remains unclear as to when the protest will cease. Several farm leaders have recently begun a 'kisan parliament' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. There are also plans to undertake a tractor rally on Independence Day.

Visuals shared online show Gandhi driving the tractor, while others ride the vehicle holding a placard seeking the repeal of the farm laws. The vehicle is accompanied by several others on foot, holding banners, flags and more.