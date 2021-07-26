Watch: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor to Parliament in protest against farm laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday drove a tractor to the Parliament in support of the ongoing farmers protest. Over the last few months, the Wayanad MP has repeatedly lent his support to the ongoing agitation, hitting out at the Narendra Modi-led government. Now, as the protest enters its ninth month, Gandhi, alongside other members of the Congress took it upon themselves to "bring farmers' message to Parliament".
Since the end of November 2020, thousands have remained camped out at Delhi's borders, agitating against three contentious farm laws. Multiple rounds of talks with the Centre have failed to bring about a consensus, and it remains unclear as to when the protest will cease. Several farm leaders have recently begun a 'kisan parliament' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. There are also plans to undertake a tractor rally on Independence Day.
Visuals shared online show Gandhi driving the tractor, while others ride the vehicle holding a placard seeking the repeal of the farm laws. The vehicle is accompanied by several others on foot, holding banners, flags and more.
"I've brought farmers' message to Parliament. They (government) are suppressing voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. They'll have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws favour two to three big businessmen," he alleged.
Interacting with the media while atop the tractor, Gandhi contended that farmers' rights were being "snatched away" by the administration. "As per government, farmers are very happy and those (protesting farmers) sitting outside are terrorists," he remarked.
Soon after this however, the Delhi Police had detained Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV, and some party workers for taking out a tractor march in violation of Section 144 of CrPC.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had on Friday said that the government has no record of farmers who have died during the agitation at Delhi's borders against three new farm laws since last year. Following this, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged that the government has been constantly "insulting" the farmers and demanded that it must repeal the legislations.
