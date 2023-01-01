WATCH: Fight breaks out at a New Year party as Noida men forcefully try to click selfies with women at housing society celebration; 2 arrested

WATCH: Clash breaks out at a New Year party as Noida men try to click selfies with women at housing society party |

Some men attempted to take a photo with women at a housing society in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, during the celebrations for the new year, following this a fight broke out between the two groups.

According to officials, a violent altercation between the accused and the accused's wives occurred last night at the gathering in Gaur City First Avenue Society when a group of men attempted to click photographs with two women.

The two males were then pulled and beaten, according to the officials, who also stated that some other citizens and security personnel were hurt when they intervened.

According to them, two males have been arrested while searches are being conducted to find more accused.

Ajit Kumar, a member of the society, claimed that the men were attempting to coerce selfies with his wife and the wife of one of his friends.

The men beat him and his friend Ritesh after they objected to this. When they intervened and attempted to save us, some other individuals were hurt as well, Kumar claimed.

According to authorities, four persons have been admitted to a hospital.

An investigation is ongoing after a case was reported.