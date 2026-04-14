Watch: Chaos Erupts As Bee Attack Takes Place At Nitish Kumar’s Programme As CM In Patna

Patna: A bee attack took place at Nitish Kumar’s last official programme as Chief Minister. The programme was held to commemorate the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution, Bhimrao Ambedkar. Chaos gripped the venue, and several officials were stung by the bees.

Many officials were seen running to escape the bees. Nitish Kumar was rescued with great difficulty by officials. The event was immediately brought to an end due to the bee attack.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nitish Kumar is set to resign as Chief Minister of Bihar today and a BJP CM will be taking oath on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, BJP’s central observer for Bihar and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as well as BJP national president Nitin Nabin and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, arrived in Patna.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

They are scheduled to attend a meeting at the BJP office at 3 pm before a broader NDA meeting takes place at 4 pm to decide the next Bihar Chief Minister. Nitish Kumar has dissolved his present Cabinet, and news of his resignation may come at any time.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, a former state BJP president who holds the Home portfolio in the outgoing government, is being seen as a front-runner among those whose names are being considered for the top job.